Zilla’s Donuts only just opened up its first storefront in Abbotsford back in October, but the shop is already expanding with its second location.

The new Zilla’s at downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881 development has been under construction for the past few months, but it’s finally set to open this weekend.

Zilla’s Chilliwack will be joining other spots like the newly opened Elevated Pizza Co., Bricklayer Brewing, and The Offy in this quickly growing foodie destination.

The artisanal donut shop shares it will officially open on Saturday, July 1.

Zilla’s, which has become popular for its hand-made donuts in flavours like The Homer, Nutella, Pistachio, and more, will be located at 102-9258 Woolly Dog Alley.

Zilla’s Chilliwack will be open Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Address: 102-9258 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack

