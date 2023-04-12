One of Chilliwack’s most popular pizza joints is set to get a glow-up with a brand-new space this spring.

Elevated Pizza Co. has been operating out of its 103-5625 Promontory Road space up until now, but the business has shared that it’s officially moving to a new space in downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881 area.

While the new location won’t be open until sometime in May, the current location will still be open up until April 30.

In its announcement, Elevated Pizza Co. also said that, since this location is in a different neighbourhood, it will be offering free delivery for the first little while as a way to keep its loyal customers happy, many of whom live closer to the original location.

In addition to its classic thin crust pizza options, calzone, and focaccia bites, the new Elevated Pizza Co. space will have an expanded menu and will be open for lunch.

The quickly growing District 1881, a charming revitalization of the downtown area, is already home to several dining and drinking destinations, including The Offy and Bricklayer Brewing.