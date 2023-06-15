Earlier this spring, Dished shared that a new authentic Hawaiian restaurant would soon be opening its doors in Richmond.

Aloha Hawaiian Grill, located “in the heart of Steveston Village,” will be soft opening at its Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street address as of today, June 15.

For its soft opening, Aloha will primarily offer Shave Ice – the uniquely Hawaiian treat made of powdery, fluffy shaved ice and flavoured syrup – as well as a limited supply of select menu items.

For now, you can grab the restaurant’s Huli Huli Chicken, Luau Pork Ribs, Maui Beef Ribs, and Loco Moco, only available until they run out.

Aloha Hawaiian Grill tells Dished that it has yet to set a grand opening date as it’s still ironing out a few details and is “expecting an overwhelming number of customers.”

Eventually, the full menu here will include fast-casual Hawaiian plates in addition to dishes like Spam musubi, poké bowls, and an Aloha Burger with beef patties and grilled pineapple.

You can check out Aloha for its soft opening today as of 11:30 am, and stay tuned for its grand opening. When it does officially open, Aloha will operate daily from 11:30 am to 8 pm.

Address: Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

Instagram