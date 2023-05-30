There’s something about Greek food that is the perfect embodiment of all we want to eat all summer.

It’s bright, herby, and fresh, not to mention perfect for sharing and enjoying alongside strong cocktails on a lazy, hot summer evening.

Lucky for us, a brand-new spot for authentic Greek cuisine is set to open its doors later this week.

Mnimes is the newest project from Owner and Executive Chef Manos Grammatikogiannis, who formerly was at the helm of popular Fraser Street spot Nammos Estiatorio, as well as Commercial Drive’s cool Loula’s Taverna.

Grammatikogiannis was also the executive sous chef of Yaletown’s Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill from May to December 2022.

Located at 6459 Victoria Drive, in the former space of Weirdo Cafe, Mnimes offers a selection of traditional Greek eats with a modern, refreshing spin.

During a quick visit to the new restaurant ahead of its opening, Dished had the chance to check out the menu and sip on a couple of the restaurant’s Greek-influenced cocktails.

With some ingredients sourced right from Greece, including olive oil, feta cheese, olives, and oregano, as well as local products from BC farmers, the menu here is truly a merging of the traditional and the modern.

Mnimes offers a range of dishes, including its signature dips served alongside pita. We highly recommend the Tirokafteri (a spicy feta dip), the Taramosalata (made with fish roe and lemon juice), and the Melitzanosalata (a rustic, hearty dip made with smoked eggplant).

Other notable dishes include the Feta-Meli, a phyllo-wrapped fried feta served with honey pearls and blueberries (a must for anyone who loves feta), the Kotopoula Boutakia (Greek-style marinated chicken served alongside a bright black-eyed bean salad), and the Karpouzi-Halloumi, a summer-personified salad made with watermelon and crispy halloumi bites.

For those who can’t resist seafood, the Octapodi is artwork on a plate – octopus is served with crushed fingerling potatoes, cured olives, celery, and a wedge of lemon.

The dinner menu features an Orektika (cold appetizer) section, in addition to Salates, Ta Psita Mas (the main courses), and Mnimes “Magirefta,” which refers to slow-cooked home-style meals.

As for its drink offerings, Mnimes serves a selection of wines, with a strong Greek representation, as well as beer, spirits, and cocktails.

Think Greek-influenced takes on classic cocktails, such as the Chios Blue (with white rum, Mastiha, citrus, cucumber, and spirulina), or the restaurant’s namesake – a strong drink made with gin, Roots Rakomelo, Absinthe, St. Germain, pineapple juice, and lemon juice.

Mnimes also has an Old Fashioned made all its own with Greek liquors and a smoke show that leaves it with a subtle woodsy flavour.

Open for both dinner and lunch, with dessert offerings to finish things off on a sweet note, Mnimes is a refined spot for Greek cuisine that feels straight from the Mediterranean but is rooted in Vancouver’s Pacific Northwest setting.

Mnimes officially opens to the public on June 1.

