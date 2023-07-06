Just this week we shared the news that Innocent Ice Cream was seeking financial assistance via a Kickstarter campaign in order to finish up work on its new location.

The plant-based ice cream parlour left its Riley Park location late last year after it “lost its lease,” and work has been underway on a new location in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood for the last few months.

It seems that last little bit of community support was just what Innocent needed, as the shop is finally set to grand open tomorrow, July 7.

The Kickstarter campaign, which had an initial goal of $12,000, hoped to raise closer to $40,000 in order to cover some of the rising costs associated with the construction and labour involved.

“I began the build with projected costs of $135,000. This was to cover the framing, boarding, and the painting of the walls, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC,” owner Asacia Biln explained in the Kickstarter campaign. “After borrowing money from family and friends and selling almost everything of value that I own, we are still experiencing a shortfall of $40,000.”

As of today, July 6, the campaign has raised just over $30,000.

“Thanks to the overwhelming support from our Kickstarter, we are able to open our doors early,” Biln shared in an Instagram post.

“While we still have lots of finishing work to do to perfect the space, we could NOT WAIT to see all of you who mean so much to us,” the post continued.

The new Innocent Ice Cream is located at 2103 East Hastings Street and will be open tomorrow from noon to 10 pm.

Innocent Ice Cream

Address: 2103 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram