Zilla’s Donuts only just opened up its first storefront in Abbotsford back in October, but the shop is ready to expand with a second location.

The new Zilla’s will be located in the District 1881 development in downtown Chilliwack, joining other food and drink spots like Elevated Pizza Co. (set to open soon), Bricklayer Brewing, and The Offy.

Zilla’s, which has become popular for its hand-made donuts in flavours like The Homer, Nutella, Pistachio, and more, has been operating at its address at 2807 Maple Street in Abbotsford. This spot also offers vegan varieties on the weekends.

The Abbotsford destination will continue to operate, while this new spot will be located at 102-9258 Woolly Dog Alley in District 1881. Zilla’s has yet to share an opening date, but construction is well underway, so stay tuned for more news.

Address: 102-9258 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack

