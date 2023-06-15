BC’s capital city is about to get a whole lot more delicious, as Toptable Group revealed its newest concept, Marilena, is set to launch soon.

The leading hospitality group has tapped Kristian Eligh to come on board as the Executive Chef at this restaurant, which will offer patrons West Coast cuisine and local and globally sourced seafood.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Victoria community this month and work with the incredibly talented Executive Chef Kristian Eligh who grew up in this very special city,” said Michael Doyle, president of Toptable Group.

“For over four decades, our team has been dedicated to delivering unforgettable dining experiences through the passion of our award-winning chefs and dedicated staff. Our philosophy of combining extraordinary talent with an unparalleled level of hospitality is what we’re most excited to deliver to our new home on Vancouver Island.”

Marilena is located at 1525 Douglas Street. It’s housed in a new LEED Platinum building created by Jawl Properties. The contemporary interior boasts an open-concept kitchen.

When it comes to the menu, guests can expect to devour bites like raw and chilled oysters, as well as assorted nigiri, sashimi, and sushi.

There will also be share plates up for order and the option to be seated at Marilena’s authentic Japanese raw bar, led by Chef Clark Park.

Marilena officially opens on June 28.

Come launch, you can find it open daily at 4:30 pm for sips and bites and 5 pm for dinner service.

This concept joins Toptable’s ever-growing repertoire of a dozen restaurants in BC and beyond, including Vancouver’s Blue Water Cafe, CinCin Ristorante, and Elisa, to name just a few.

Address: 1525 Douglas Street, Victoria

Phone: 778-405-5200

Instagram