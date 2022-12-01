Fortitude Wine Bar has officially opened in downtown Chilliwack
To have great fortitude means having the strength to overcome pain or adversity, something we really need more of these days.
The other thing that helps us overcome challenges? Wine.
A new spot that espouses both has just opened up in downtown Chilliwack. So far, it looks incredibly stylish with Art Deco-inspired interiors and historical features that hint at the building’s history.
Fortitude Wine Bar officially opened yesterday at #103-45922 Thunderbird Lane, allowing patrons to enjoy wine from 60 international labels.
According to the restaurant and wine bar’s website, 65% of its bottles are from BC, while the remaining 35% are from international wine sellers.
Fortitude also offers a robust food menu, with salads, charcuterie boards, and shareable plates such as blue cheese stuffed dates and bruschetta. It will also offer a cocktail menu, non-alcoholic options, and a lineup of desserts.
The wine bar joins downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881, a renewed heritage hub also home to Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, and Bow and Stern.
Fortitude Wine Bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm.
Fortitude Wine Bar
Address: #103-45922 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-795-4060