To have great fortitude means having the strength to overcome pain or adversity, something we really need more of these days.

The other thing that helps us overcome challenges? Wine.

A new spot that espouses both has just opened up in downtown Chilliwack. So far, it looks incredibly stylish with Art Deco-inspired interiors and historical features that hint at the building’s history.

Fortitude Wine Bar officially opened yesterday at #103-45922 Thunderbird Lane, allowing patrons to enjoy wine from 60 international labels.

According to the restaurant and wine bar’s website, 65% of its bottles are from BC, while the remaining 35% are from international wine sellers.

Fortitude also offers a robust food menu, with salads, charcuterie boards, and shareable plates such as blue cheese stuffed dates and bruschetta. It will also offer a cocktail menu, non-alcoholic options, and a lineup of desserts.

The wine bar joins downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881, a renewed heritage hub also home to Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, and Bow and Stern.

Fortitude Wine Bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm.

Address: #103-45922 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-795-4060