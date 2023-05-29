Those in Chilliwack who are fans of gelato have reason to rejoice, as a new spot for Italian sweets has just opened its doors.

Azzuri Italian Pasticceria is a new Italian dessert and gelato spot located at #101 45922 Thunderbird Lane, part of the new District 1881 development in the area.

Officially opened on May 20, the charming Italian spot joins numerous other new food businesses in the area, including the new location of Elevated Pizza Co., Fortitude Wine Bar, and Zilla’s Donuts.

In addition to Italian espresso and cappuccinos, expect cannoli, pastries like Rum Baba Bigne, and, of course, a selection of 13 different flavours of gelato.

Azzuri is a welcome addition to the neighbourhood, which previously did not have many destinations for authentic Italian treats.

You’ll find Azzuri Italian Pasticceria open daily (except Tuesdays) from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Address: #101 45922 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack