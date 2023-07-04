Calling all sun seekers and margarita lovers, have we got the spot for you! Birdies Eats & Drinks is gearing up to open very soon, and Dished popped in for a sneak peek of the space and the menu.

Brought to us in collaboration with the Earls Restaurant Group, Birdies has taken over the space of the premium casual chain’s former Burnaby location at 3850 Lougheed Highway, aka Earls Bridge Park.

Now, Birdies, a fresh California-inspired restaurant concept, is set to open here on July 7, 2023.

While Birdies Eats & Drinks has been developed by a small team at Earls, this concept is completely separate from the much-loved brand.

The new eatery will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch from 10 am to 2 pm.

The restaurant boasts a spacious lounge, a 20-seat terrazzo countertop bar, and a 75-seat patio complete with a garage-style door.

Expect a room that feels fun and relaxed with an abundance of natural light designed by Emily Stadnyk and Creative Director Elly Chronakis.

Birdies’ menu was developed by Chef David Wong.

It offers sharable eats like tender Oh So Sticky Korean Ribs, fresh Thai Noodle Salad, and hearty Rigatoni Arrabiata, along with some sweet bites like the Drunken Tiramisu made with ladyfingers, chocolate shavings, and chantilly cream.

Deals are also at the forefront of the program here.

Diners can enjoy half-priced bubbles on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch hours, along with daily Happy Hour specials.

The drink menu was created by Beverage Director David Stansfield and Katie Ingram. Sips such as a variety of cocktails, wine, beer, and spirit-free drinks will be up for order.

A central part of the beverage program here is the variety of margaritas on offer. There is even something called The Bird Bath, aka a freshly squeezed margarita pitcher.

Available in lime, strawberry, and jalapeno, this offer serves two to four people and is the ultimate “I’ll have what that table is having” prompt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This concept also has a market-style provisions area where folks can get bites and pantry staples to grab and go or order via DoorDash.

The provisions area has a ton of local goods, some Earls classics, and a fabulous selection of wine and beer for off-sales.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check this spot out once it opens.