A unique restaurant concept has just opened in downtown Vancouver by the folks behind Michi Craft Kitchen.

Seafood Shake bills itself as a spot for “marinated seafood cups,” an offering that we haven’t seen in Vancouver before.

Located at 1680 Robson Street – which happens to be the former location of Michi Craft Kitchen’s downtown spot – Seafood Shake quietly opened its doors earlier this month.

Seafood Shake’s signature seafood cups are priced at $13.95, and patrons can choose their seafood base (from salmon to sweet shrimp to baby octopus) before adding on different marinade sauce styles.

Think Chaozhou-style Red Sauce (with red chiles, cilantro, onion, and lemon), Thai-style Green Sauce (with jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, and lemon), or wasabi soy sauce.

You’re then instructed to “shake” the mixture, which is served in a convenient to-go cup for easy on-the-go noshing.

Seafood Shake also offers several other options for those not in the mood for seafood, including deep-fried chicken wings, potato bites, edamame, and more, as well as Hong Kong-style milk tea, iced lemon tea, lychee yogurt soda, and other refreshing bevvies.

Earlier this spring, Michi’s Robson Street location appeared to be temporarily, and then permanently, closed, and it seems this is the restaurant group’s new approach to the space.

Michi Craft Kitchen, known for its stuffed chicken wings, continues to operate at 3665 Kingsway.

Seafood Shake

Address: 1680 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram