The same folks who bring us the Casa Mia Restaurant in West Vancouver have just upped the ante with a new gelateria and cafe.

The Casa Mia Gelato and Caffé freshly opened its doors today, Wednesday, July 5, offering up authentic Italian gelato scoops, gelato cakes, gelato sandwiches, milkshakes, and coffee.

Located at 2452 Marine Drive in the Dundarave Village area, this new Casa Mia spot is a sweet addition to the neighbourhood, and the perfect spot to cool down during this hot summer.

Casa Mia’s other restaurant location is known for its pizza, hand-made pasta, and Italian cocktails, and is also located in the West Vancouver area at 2215 Marine Drive. This location also features a mercato with a selection of Italian pantry items.

You’ll find Casa Mia Gelato and Caffé open on Mondays from 9 am to 4 pm and from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 8:45 pm.

Casa Mia Gelato and Caffè

Address: 2452 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

