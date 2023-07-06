Vancouver is obviously a huge fan of sushi, but chances are, few of us have had the chance to try Ukrainian-style sushi – until now.

VanLove Sushi, a brand-new spot in the West End, claims to be “the first Ukrainian sushi” spot in the city.

Located at 1755 Robson Street, the restaurant was opened in mid-May by Ukrainian immigrants Serhii and Dmytro.

According to VanLove’s website, the couple was involved in restaurant operations in Ukraine before coming to Vancouver, where they have chosen to make “a go at a new life.”

While many of the dishes here are similar to their Japanese counterparts, a unique, Ukrainian spin on sushi-making is what sets this place apart.

Think the namesake Vanlove Roll with salmon tataki, tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado, and a sweet and sour sauce, or the Philla Roll with additional cream cheese filling.

In addition to its sushi offerings and Japanese-inspired appetizers (miso soup, wakame salad, and shrimp salads are the usual suspects here), VanLove also serves a range of coffee beverages and desserts – the Lemon Loaf with ice cream is a best seller.

Even VanLove’s interiors pay homage to the couple’s home country, as the space was designed by Serhii Lyashko of the Tak-Design Company in Dnipro, Ukraine.

You’ll find VanLove open daily from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Address: 1755 Robson Street, Vancouver

