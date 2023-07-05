Richmond is already known as a hot spot for everything food related, and now one more buzz-worthy cafe has just opened in the area.

Good Day Cafe is a snack bar and cafe offering Japanese and Hong Kong-style treats right in the Steveston area.

Located at #110-3866 Bayview Street, Good Day opened just a few weeks ago and has already become a popular spot along the busy Steveston boardwalk.

In addition to its viral platters of mini burgers, Good Day also offers egg waffles, curry fish balls, along with HK milk tea and iced lemon tea.

Expect both hot street-style food as well as a few Japanese grab-and-go snacks and bottled drinks.

This spot also has rotating special features, like its Ube Mont Blanc ice cream, which was available only on July 1. Check out its social pages to stay up-to-date on what kind of treats the cafe is serving up.

Good Day Cafe

Address: #110-3866 Bayview Street, Vancouver

Instagram