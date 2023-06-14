Take note, North Vancouverites: a brand-new spot for Persian eats has just moved into the neighbourhood.

Akbar Joojeh officially opened its doors earlier this week at 1604 Lonsdale Avenue, offering traditional Persian-style chicken dishes.

The casual restaurant has been decorated with cozy Persian rugs throughout, as well as hanging baskets, patterned light fixtures, and plenty of greenery.

As for its menu, the restaurant serves a selection of mains like chicken with plum stew, lamb shoulder with dill rice, and tender kebabs. You can also expect side dishes like saffron spinach yogurt, marinated olives, and beetroot yogurt, in addition to family platters with a combination of several dishes.

Akbar Joojeh also has a sweet selection of desserts, including buttered baklava and saffron ice cream with faloodeh.

While this spot has only been open a few days, it already has incredibly high ratings on Google, with many patrons suggesting this is a definite “hidden gem” with “authentic flavours” and a “cozy ambience.”

Akbar Joojeh does have an Instagram page and website, though both are primarily in Persian (also known as Farsi). You’ll find this spot open daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

Address: 1604 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram