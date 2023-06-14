Patisserie Yudi: New spot for Japanese-French sweets opens in Richmond
A brand new spot for Japanese-French-inspired sweets has just opened its doors in Richmond.
Patisserie Yudi, located at 1195-8580 Alexandra Road, opened its doors earlier this month, offering a selection of gorgeous pastries and other sweet desserts.
The owner, Colin, was trained in French Pastries at Tokyo’s Belle Epoque Seika, a background that comes through in the unique offerings here.
Think Oolong peach tarts with Chinese yam cream, matcha dacquoise, and sable cookies. Everything here is expertly made from scratch, whether you’re looking for a celebratory cake or a cookie to satisfy a sweet tooth.
You’ll find this new spot open from noon to 8 pm daily except on Tuesdays.
Patisserie Yudi
Address: 1195-8580 Alexandra Road, Richmond