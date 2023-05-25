Back in February, Dished shared that the much-loved local maker Tall Shadow Bakery would be getting its own storefront.

Previously selling its sweet and savoury pastries and breads at local farmers’ markets over the years, the opening of a Tall Shadow brick-and-mortar space is a welcome addition to East Vancouver’s Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

After bated breath and many sneak peeks at the bakery’s progress over the last few months, Tall Shadow has officially opened its doors today.