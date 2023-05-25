FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tall Shadow Bakery officially opens new storefront in Vancouver today

Daryn Wright
May 25 2023, 6:36 pm
@tallshadowbakery/Instagram

Back in February, Dished shared that the much-loved local maker Tall Shadow Bakery would be getting its own storefront.

Previously selling its sweet and savoury pastries and breads at local farmers’ markets over the years, the opening of a Tall Shadow brick-and-mortar space is a welcome addition to East Vancouver’s Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

After bated breath and many sneak peeks at the bakery’s progress over the last few months, Tall Shadow has officially opened its doors today.

With pastel-hued walls and furnishings – including the sweetest aubergine breakfast nook we’ve ever seen – vintage-inspired serving ware, and a vibrant green storefront, the spot is already looking more than a little inviting.

Tall Shadow will serve its sourdough bread, fresh-baked pretzels, and other fun treats, including a funfetti cookie and housemade pop tarts. You can also grab coffee and other select beverages here.

You’ll find this spot open today until 3 pm – unless it sells out earlier!

Tall Shadow Bakery

Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

