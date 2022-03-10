Opening soon: 24 new Vancouver restaurants to try

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 24 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co is set to open soon here. The concept will specialize in sourdough pizza and is slated to open next month in North Burnaby.

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

