Opening soon: 24 new Vancouver restaurants to try
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 24 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.
Wild Flour Pizza Co
Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co is set to open soon here. The concept will specialize in sourdough pizza and is slated to open next month in North Burnaby.
Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby
Casa Mia
The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.
Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby
Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.
Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Monarca Mexican Kitchen
A fresh concept will be setting up shop inside a notable Vancouver restaurant space: Monarca Mexican Kitchen. Dished Vancouver is told the new eatery, which is actually a sister spot to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, is slated to open this spring.
Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli
New Westminster has something delicious coming. Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next month. Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.
Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West
Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)
Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.
- Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
- Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey
- Victoria – #124-3749 Shelbourne Street, Victoria
Rileys
Glowbal Restaurant Group may have just dropped a major expansion announcement in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean the company’s plans to grow in Vancouver are slowing down. Rileys is the newest name and concept to come from the group. There’s little we can share about this restaurant at the moment, other than it will be opening in downtown Vancouver.
Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver
The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, Dished Vancouver, is told.
Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver
Catch 122 — Lower Lonsdale
Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.
Thierry – West Vancouver
One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Windfall Cider
Much-loved local craft cider producer, Windfall Cider, is still gearing up to open its brick-and-mortar tasting room. Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000 sq ft production facility and taproom will be right in North Vancouver’s ever-growing brewery district. The cidery temporarily opened as a market and bottle shop just before the holidays as well.
Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.
Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings
Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.
Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Earls — The Amazing Brentwood
Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.
SWITCH Vancouver
SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.
Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in summer 2022. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen — W Broadway
Bamboo World Kitchen just opened its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery opened in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville. Its second location is coming soon.
Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Jollibee (multiple locations)
Jollibee has now announced four locations slated to open in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. All of the opening dates are to be announced at this point.
- Cambie and West Broadway, Vancouver
- Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey
- 9900 King George, Surrey