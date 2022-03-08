Opening soon: 26 new Vancouver restaurants to try
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 26 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.
Menya Itto Vancouver
It’s already been a great week of exciting food news, and here’s something extremely delicious for Vancouverites to chew on. After much anticipation, Menya Itto has revealed the opening date of its first North American location to Dished Vancouver.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-6898
Purebread — Squamish
View this post on Instagram
Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.
Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish
Ruex Cafe & Bar
Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar. This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.
Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Mary Brown’s — Port Coquitlam
View this post on Instagram
A new Mary Brown’s will be opening soon in Metro Vancouver. The restaurant will be located at 130–2325 Ottawa Street in Port Coquitlam, the company tells Dished Vancouver.
Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport. Salmon n’ Bannock tells us it is aiming for an early-spring opening.
Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)
Steamworks Mount Pleasant
View this post on Instagram
Tentatively set to open at the end of May/beginning of June 2022, Steamworks said patrons can look forward to 30 rotating taps, 20 Steamworks features, and 10 guest taps, as well as a full kitchen that will dish out pub favourites, modern eats, and even a special weekend brunch menu.
Address: Main Street and 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Motorino
Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with its delicious takeover of Vancouver. The group has announced yet another concept is opening in our city: Motorino Gelato. The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.
Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Novella
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Greta Bar — Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar. This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton. Greta’s Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.
The Source Bulk Foods — North Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
North Vancouver will be getting its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. Dished Vancouver is told the store will be located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway.
Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver
Chipotle
It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle locations opening in North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.
Starbucks — W Broadway
Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver
Bella Gelateria — Robson
Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.
Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver
Aburi Market
If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, aka a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Tap & Barrel Bridges
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
OEB Breakfast Co. — Ambleside
Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places it’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.
Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Chubbs
View this post on Instagram
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Claudio’s Ristorante
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
View this post on Instagram
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
View this post on Instagram
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018 and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Luigi & Sons
View this post on Instagram
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: 1119 Hamilton, Vancouver
Saola
View this post on Instagram
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
View this post on Instagram
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-sq-ft facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver