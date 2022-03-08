We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 26 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

It’s already been a great week of exciting food news, and here’s something extremely delicious for Vancouverites to chew on. After much anticipation, Menya Itto has revealed the opening date of its first North American location to Dished Vancouver.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purebread (@purebread_canada)

Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.

Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish

Instagram

Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar. This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

A new Mary Brown’s will be opening soon in Metro Vancouver. The restaurant will be located at 130–2325 Ottawa Street in Port Coquitlam, the company tells Dished Vancouver.

Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam

Instagram