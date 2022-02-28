West Vancouver is about to get a new Italian eatery: Casa Mia.

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué.

Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Once it opens, folks who visit Casa Mia can expect Italian espresso drinks, fresh bread and pastries, and full breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour options too.

For menu specifics, think housemade pasta, rustic pizza, and gelato. Casa Mia will also offer take-home options for cooking at home.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released on this one. Stay tuned!

Casa Mia

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

