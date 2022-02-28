FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Casa Mia: New Italian restaurant to open in West Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 28 2022, 7:19 pm
Casa Mia: New Italian restaurant to open in West Vancouver
Courtesy Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

West Vancouver is about to get a new Italian eatery: Casa Mia.

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué.

Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Once it opens, folks who visit Casa Mia can expect Italian espresso drinks, fresh bread and pastries, and full breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour options too.

For menu specifics, think housemade pasta, rustic pizza, and gelato. Casa Mia will also offer take-home options for cooking at home.

Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

Courtesy Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released on this one. Stay tuned!

Casa Mia

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT