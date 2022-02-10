Best fried chicken in New West
Nothing can compare to fried chicken done right.
The classic comfort food dish may seem simple enough, but there’s a lot that goes into making sure the chicken is both crispy and moist.
You’ve probably seen our popular roundups of the best fried chicken in Vancouver, the best cheap and cheerful fried chicken, and even the best fried chicken sandwiches from fast-food joints, but what about some of our favourite Metro Vancouver cities?
We’ve brought you lists of the top spots in Burnaby, Surrey, and Richmond. Now it’s time for New West’s fried chicken scene to shine in all its crispy-friend glory.
Check out one of these New West spots to get your fried chicken fix.
Chicko Chicken
Dig into Korean-style fried chicken at Chicko Chicken. The popular chain has two locations in New West, one in the Sapperton neighbourhood and another at the New Westminster SkyTrain station.
Sink your teeth into their original, yangyeom, soy garlic and buldak fried chicken varieties that will be sure to hit the spot.
Address: #103-450 East Columbia Street
Address: #259-800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Re-Up BBQ
Discover this bustling counter-serve eatery in the River Market, whipping up some of the best fried chicken the city has to offer.
They’re also known for their signature BBQ ribs, sandwiches and massive platters. Order their bucket of fried chicken, which comes with 10 pieces, as well as loads of coleslaw and four buttermilk biscuits.
Address: 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-3997
Highlight Cafe by Re-Up BBQ
The team behind Re-Up BBQ expanded its brand with Highlight Cafe, which also has some tasty fried chicken offerings.
Their breakfast and brunch menu features a chicken and biscuit dish and they also have a spicy fried chicken sandwich with coleslaw, cheddar, jalapenos, bacon and BBQ sauce on a ciabatta bun.
Address: 538 6th Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-3090
Nashville Hot Chicken
Get some fried chicken packed with heat at Nashville Hot Chicken. They have lots of combos to choose from, with fried chicken on its own or as part of a sandwich.
Enjoy some waffle fries and creamy coleslaw on the side and end the meal on a sweet note with deep-fried Oreos.
Address: 1122 5th Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 778-791-5474
Bubble World
You might not expect to find fried chicken at a restaurant named for its selection of bubble tea, but their fried chicken is to die for.
It’s also a popular spot for other deep-fried dishes, including their chicken wings, Taiwanese pork chops and chicken nuggets.
Address: 601 Agnes Street, New Westminster
Phone: 778-397-7800
KFC
When you’re in a hurry, try one of the most popular fast-food chains for fried chicken.
They have a variety of sides to choose from as well, including fries, macaroni salad, potato salad, poutine, homestyle coleslaw and biscuits.
Address: 726 6th Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-524-9919