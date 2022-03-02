Hot pot fans, start your engines because a new spot to get this delicacy is opening soon in Metro Vancouver. Big Way Hot Pot in Burnaby is launching tomorrow.

The dining concept can be found at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby. It will offer a whopping 90 different ingredients along with eight varieties of broth including Szechuan Green Pepper, Collagen bone broth, and Tomato Broth to name a few.

Patrons can choose from dozens of vegetables, noodles, proteins (freshly sliced beef/lamb/pork rolls), fishballs, meatballs, seafood balls, soy-braised meat, and a variety of seafood too.

This concept tells Dished Vancouver its broth is based on centuries-old hot pot recipes, combining and cooking bones and herbs for eight hours without artificial flavours or MSG.

Once it opens, folks can head in and pick a pot, their ingredients, broth, and spice level. The pot is then weighed and the price is determined by how hefty the bowl is.

Big Way Hot Pot also offers a free complimentary sauce bar and to finish your meal a FREE waffle cone signature milk tea ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Way Hot Pot (@bigway.hotpot)

Did we mention you can also enjoy boozy milk tea and bubble tea during your visit? There’s also beer, soft drinks, tea, and more.

The 1,900-sq-ft space seats 40 people. You can find this spot open on March 3 and its hours of operation will be 11:30 am to midnight.

Big Way Hot Pot

Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram