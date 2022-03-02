Big Way Hot Pot: Burnaby's new spot offers 90 fresh ingredients
Hot pot fans, start your engines because a new spot to get this delicacy is opening soon in Metro Vancouver. Big Way Hot Pot in Burnaby is launching tomorrow.
The dining concept can be found at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby. It will offer a whopping 90 different ingredients along with eight varieties of broth including Szechuan Green Pepper, Collagen bone broth, and Tomato Broth to name a few.
Patrons can choose from dozens of vegetables, noodles, proteins (freshly sliced beef/lamb/pork rolls), fishballs, meatballs, seafood balls, soy-braised meat, and a variety of seafood too.
This concept tells Dished Vancouver its broth is based on centuries-old hot pot recipes, combining and cooking bones and herbs for eight hours without artificial flavours or MSG.
Once it opens, folks can head in and pick a pot, their ingredients, broth, and spice level. The pot is then weighed and the price is determined by how hefty the bowl is.
Big Way Hot Pot also offers a free complimentary sauce bar and to finish your meal a FREE waffle cone signature milk tea ice cream.
Did we mention you can also enjoy boozy milk tea and bubble tea during your visit? There’s also beer, soft drinks, tea, and more.
The 1,900-sq-ft space seats 40 people. You can find this spot open on March 3 and its hours of operation will be 11:30 am to midnight.
Big Way Hot Pot
Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby