Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 11 2022, 7:45 pm
Riley's Fish + Steak (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

If you didn’t catch the first part of our list of Vancouver restaurants opening soon, check it out here.

Riley’s Fish & Steak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, is gearing up to open its doors in Vancouver and Dished, was the first inside to check it out.

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Kinkura Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinkura Sushi (@kinkurasushi)

Fans of Japanese cuisine will soon have a new spot to check out: Kinkura Sushi. This new joint is set to open at 656 Davie Street, and owners tell us they aim to offer patrons an authentic Japanese dining experience at an affordable price.

Address: 656 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Folke Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

A new veggie-focused, plant-based dining concept is coming to Kitsilano: Folke Restaurant. This new eatery, which will be opening at 2585 W Broadway (formerly Super Hiro’s), is described as a share plate concept that’s all about the veg.

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Mello — Kerrisdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

The second Mello location is expected to launch this summer at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram

R+D Kitchen by White Spot

Photo: Stephanie Lee

The Amazing Brentwood has some great eats already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries coming this spring: R+D Kitchen by White Spot. This brand new concept from the iconic BC company is set to open in early May at the Burnaby shopping centre’s new food court, Tables.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Chibop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #CHIBOP (@hashtag_chibop)

The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time. The eatery tells us that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites.

Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Casa Mia

Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

Courtesy Casa Mia Neighbourhood Cucina & Mercato

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-cafè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby

Metro Vancouver has no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S C O T T | 🌏🍱 (@fooddiplomacy)

Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.

  • Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
  • Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver

The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, Dished Vancouver is told.

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

Catch 122 — Lower Lonsdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catch 122 Cafe Bistro (@catch122)

Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.

Instagram

Thierry – West Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thierry Chocolates (@thierrychocolat)

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Robba da Matti – Kitsilano

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robba da Matti (@robba_damatti)

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Earls — The Amazing Brentwood

It looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Popular Victoria-based burger joint Bin 4 Burger Lounge has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

Instagram

SWITCH Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SWITCH_VAN (@switch_vancouver)

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

Haidilao Hot Pot The Amazing Brentwood

Daily Hive

Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.

Facebook | Instagram

Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver

Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in the summer of 2022. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Bamboo World Kitchen — W Broadway

Bamboo World Kitchen just opened its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery opened in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville. Its second location is coming soon.

Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Juanita

Juanita

Courtesy Juanita

Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

iSETTA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iSETTA (@isettaprovisions)

This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.

Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

