We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

If you didn’t catch the first part of our list of Vancouver restaurants opening soon, check it out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, is gearing up to open its doors in Vancouver and Dished, was the first inside to check it out.

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinkura Sushi (@kinkurasushi)

Fans of Japanese cuisine will soon have a new spot to check out: Kinkura Sushi. This new joint is set to open at 656 Davie Street, and owners tell us they aim to offer patrons an authentic Japanese dining experience at an affordable price.

Address: 656 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

A new veggie-focused, plant-based dining concept is coming to Kitsilano: Folke Restaurant. This new eatery, which will be opening at 2585 W Broadway (formerly Super Hiro’s), is described as a share plate concept that’s all about the veg.

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

The second Mello location is expected to launch this summer at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Amazing Brentwood has some great eats already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries coming this spring: R+D Kitchen by White Spot. This brand new concept from the iconic BC company is set to open in early May at the Burnaby shopping centre’s new food court, Tables.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Chibop View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CHIBOP (@hashtag_chibop) The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time. The eatery tells us that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites. Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby Instagram

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-cafè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PERI PERI SHACK (@theperiperishack)

Metro Vancouver has no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram