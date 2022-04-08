The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, is gearing up to open its doors in Vancouver and Dished was the first inside to check it out.

Located at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building, this restaurant has taken over the former location of Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar and transformed it into a must-see space.

As one would expect from the group, the interior of the gorgeous new fish-and-chophouse is photo-worthy, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

We ventured inside and although not every corner was finished just yet, we can safely say the main dining room was stunning.

The swanky, beautiful interior features design elements of greenery, gold, and custom wood installs as well.

We’re told at full capacity, Riley’s will be able to seat 240 people, including a 100 seat covered patio. Those looking for a fantastic private dining option will be pleased to hear Riley’s will have a separate space for group dining, complete with its own dedicated entrance. Chef Jerome Soubeyrand will be leading the kitchen at Riley’s. Soubeyrand has been a part of the Glowbal family as Executive Sous Chef at Black + Blue and more recently, Executive Chef at Coast Restaurant. The menu here will feature top-notch ingredients from the Pacific Northwest’s farms, forests, oceans, and pastures. The name of the culinary game at Riley’s is “West Coast Prime” and from what we tried during our visit, we can firmly say we’re excited about it. Think steakhouse classics, signature dishes, and sides, along with old and new world wines and cocktails. The show-stopping King Chilled Seafood Tower was one of the most impressive we’ve seen in a while. Loaded with King crab, Dungeness crab, giant tiger prawns, snow crab legs, marinated mussels and clams, Qualicum Bay scallops, Atlantic lobster, and east and west coast oysters, this is a seafood lover’s absolute dream dish. If the larger format tower is too much for you, head to Riley’s oyster bar and shucking station to indulge in some delicious oysters on their own. Dished Vancouver is told Riley’s is slated to open its doors at the end of the month. The concept will launch with dinner service, while lunch, happy hour, and weekend brunch will be introduced down the line. We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is revealed.

Riley’s Fish & Steak

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram