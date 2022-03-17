Vancouver will soon be down a much-loved Japanese spot. Super Hiro’s Restaurant is closing its doors next week.

The 2585 West Broadway eatery made the announcement earlier this week, telling patrons it decided to stop brick-and-mortar operations after four years of business.

Super Hiro’s thanked customers for the support and also let them know that this wasn’t the end for the purveyor.

The brand will soon be launching to an “online form” in the near future, it said.

You can head into Super Hiro’s until its last day of operation on Friday, March 25. After that, keep an eye on its social channels for updates.