2020 artistic rendering of Kafka's in the Park at the new Smithe Richards park in downtown Vancouver. (Dialog/Vancouver Park Board)

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapo Pancake House (@mapopancakehouse)

Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood has been getting some pretty cool concepts lately, and here’s another one to look forward to: Mapo Pancake House. This new spot will be a destination for authentic savoury Korean pancakes and rice wine too.

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨. (@thehardbeanbrunchco)

Good news for brunch lovers, there’s a new go-to spot coming to town. The Hard Bean Brunch Co. is opening up this week in Port Moody and, as its Instagram says, “We don’t just do brunch, we are brunch.” The spot is opening its doors on April 12 at 2781 Clarke Street.

Address: 2781 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 778-657-5886

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B&D | Authentic Viet Cuisine (@bdvietcuisine)

A new authentic Vietnamese restaurant is set to open on the 7000 block of Kingsway later this month. B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine comes to us from Bella and Dat Nguyen, newcomers to the Metro Vancouver restaurant scene but veterans in the kitchen.

Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-6688

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trees Organic Coffee (@treescoffee)

A new Trees Coffee location will soon be opening up at 930 Burrard Street – a space that was previously occupied by a Starbucks. According to its website, we can expect the new downtown location to open up in May.

Address: 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver, Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Instagram

Kafka’s in the Park was designed by Scott Cohen. It will feature elements like a folding window wall, eye-catching high-contrast graphics, a custom-crafted banquette, lush plants, and rainbow-tinted lucite mobiles, which will cast multicoloured light.

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purebread (@purebread_canada)

Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.

Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish

Instagram

Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar. This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

A new Mary Brown’s will be opening soon in Metro Vancouver. The restaurant will be located at 130–2325 Ottawa Street in Port Coquitlam, the company tells Dished Vancouver.

Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam

Instagram