A new veggie-focused, plant-based dining concept is coming to Kitsilano: Folke Restaurant.

This new eatery, which will be opening at 2585 W Broadway (formerly Super Hiro’s), is described as a share plate concept that’s all about the veg.

It aims to bring people together through both its family-style items and its tasting menu, from the minds of chef-owner Colin Uyeda and pastry chef-owner Pricilla Deo.

Deo has worked as a pastry chef for the past decade, while Colin Uyeda has been in the business for 17 years himself.

“Folke was a dream that the two of us have had for the past two years when we noticed things in the industry that we wanted to change during COVID,” Deo told Dished.

“We really just wanted to have a really great environment to share with our friends and family. We are so incredibly grateful and so excited to make this a reality!”

The 1,400 sq ft space will have seats for 40 inside and a covered patio that seats 12.

We’re told there will also be bar seating in front of an open kitchen to provide an interactive dining experience.

“Our chefs will be running food to the guests so they will be able to pay homage to the farmers who grew the produce, talk about what they did to the vegetables and fruit to enhance their natural flavours and how every part of the product was used sustainably,” Deo said.

“We also have a hospitality-included pricing model where gratuities are not expected at the end of a meal as it is already considered in the menu price.”

The restaurant owner said this system allows Folke to pay its staff a “healthy salary with benefits” and helps “break down the divide” between back of house and front of house.

In addition to an elevated dining experience and a comfortable atmosphere, Folke will offer a beverage program featuring local BC wines, beers, spirits, and ciders as well as mocktails.

Folke Restaurant is aiming to open its doors in early June. We’ll keep you posted as things progress.

Folke Restaurant

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

