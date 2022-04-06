FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine set to open in Burnaby this month

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 6 2022, 10:55 pm
B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine set to open in Burnaby this month
@bdvietcuisine Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Good news for Burnaby residents: a new authentic Vietnamese restaurant is set to open on the 7000 block of Kingsway later this month.

B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine comes to us from Bella and Dat Nguyen, newcomers to the Metro Vancouver restaurant scene but veterans in the kitchen.

The pair moved to Canada about five years ago and have been planning to open their own spot for a while.

B&D will offer traditional Vietnamese cuisine from Saigon but with a modern twist, according to the business’s Instagram account.

Their page also shares the story of the couple’s journey and intention behind B&D, noting that it’s important to them that the dishes tell the story of their Vietnamese heritage and that they’re able to share these stories with the community.

It’s their hope that the restaurant will show “the community there’s more to Vietnamese cuisine than just ‘Pho.'”

You can expect fresh takes on some Vietnamese favourites, like their grilled pork vermicelli bowls, as well as dishes like papaya salad and mini coconut rice cakes.

Looks like they’ll have some great drinks on the menu, like salted lime soda, as well as some incredibly tasty-looking desserts, like cassava cake and banana cake.

So far, everything is looking excellent and we can’t wait to pay this new spot a visit.

The restaurant is set to open its doors on April 19.

B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-6688

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT