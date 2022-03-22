The Amazing Brentwood has some great eats already, but we’ve got another spot to add to the list of eateries coming this spring: R+D Kitchen by White Spot.

This brand new concept from the iconic BC company is set to open in early May at the Burnaby shopping centre’s new food court, Tables.

R+D Kitchen will offer patrons the opportunity to try innovative menu items direct from White Spot’s Culinary Centre.

“We’re incredibly fortunate at White Spot to have long-running and incredibly loyal support from generations of British Columbians. We’ve worked hard to exceed their expectations: staying true to our 94 years of history yet always staying ahead of the curve,” says White Spot President Warren Erhart.

“R+D Kitchen is the next evolution of White Spot’s legacy; it’s about honouring the past and embracing the future.”

In addition to an array of familiar White Spot classics, customers will find a rotating selection of new dishes on the menu at R+D.

The items crafted and served here will be fully vetted by White Spot’s internal tasting panels before being served to customers. If those dishes are a hit, they’ll be considered for possible inclusion on a White Spot core or promotional menu.

R+D Kitchen by White Spot will be a full-service restaurant, lounge, and bar. Expect to find beverages like local beer, wine, and cocktails on the menu here.

It will offer daily lunch, dinner, and happy hour service, as well as weekend brunch.

The space was designed by the Head of Design and Construction for White Spot, Joy Roque. It features design elements like warm wood, stone, and millwork.

Once it opens, R+D Kitchen will be the only full-service restaurant in Tables. The concept will also have a Kitchen Window for folks to grab a bite to-go.

We’ll keep you posted as this one progresses and in the meantime, check out these 12 new Burnaby restaurants you should try.

R+D Kitchen by White Spot

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby