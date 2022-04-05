New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 19 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

New Vancouver restaurants

In summer 2021, the team announced they’d be stopping Hundy’s operations at the West 4th Avenue cafe and would be reopening a full brick-and-mortar location when the time was right. Good news, the time is now right.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

There’s a new speakeasy you can check out in Vancouver, and no secret password is required for entry. The Stock Room is now open in Yaletown. Tucked behind the newly opened burger and beer bar Hundy, The Stock Room shares the same address as that popular concept and can be entered via an arched doorway on the right side of the casual eatery.

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

This new destination for after-dinner bottle service and cocktails is now open in the 1141 Hamilton Street space previously occupied by Tavern at The New Oxford.

Address: 1141 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Here’s something extremely delicious for Vancouverites to chew on. After much anticipation, Menya Itto has opened its first North American location in Vancouver.

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Good news for Italian sub lovers. Nonna’s Cucina, the Port Moody-based food truck that specializes in Italian street food, has just opened a new brick-and-mortar location.

Address: 2166 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

The new Vancouver location for the brand, which operates 63 locations in Canada, is situated in the historic Vancouver Block building downtown. Patrons can expect seating for 60 in the 2,200-square-foot space, as well as an 18-foot-high ceiling, historic street photos, and neon signs.

Address: 736 Granville Street, Vancouver

Designed by local firm Scott and Scott Architects, Mister Ice Cream Bar’s interior features a futuristic design with stainless steel, copper, and blue accents. We’re told it’ll feel like a “giant walk-in cooler” when you step inside, which is kind of the dream during the warmer months.

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

A sugary-sweet concept just launched in Metro Vancouver. Yum Gourmet Donuts is now open at 468 East Columbia Street in the city’s Sapperton District.

Address: 468 East Columbia Street, New Westminster

Much-loved local craft cider producer Windfall Cider has some amazing news — it's finally opened its brick-and-mortar space and tasting room. Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver Instagram

The new Lonsdale store can be found in a heritage building. The design was done by Dallas Matson of Tetherstone Construction Inc. The 2,045 sq ft cafe was actually a hardware store in the early 1900s, something you’ll see nods to in the decor of the location when you pop in.

Address: 93 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Holy smokes! There have been quite a few exciting announcements for bubble tea lovers in Burnaby lately, and now, there’s another one. Chicha San Chen has opened its first Canadian store in town.

Address: #101 – 4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

Folks have been patiently waiting for the new concept, which says it specializes in lower ABV beers, to launch.

Address: 105-288 Esplanade Ave East, North Vancouver

The 1301 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver restaurant opened its doors on March 16, and the first 50 people who popped in received some complimentary merch.

Address: 1301 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

The new casual concept has opened at 1-15223 Pacific Avenue in White Rock. Allora has taken over the former space of Barrique Kitchen + Wine Bar.

Address: 15223 Pacific Ave #1, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-3311

If you are excited about Canada’s biggest bubble tea festival coming to Burnaby this summer, then chances are high you’ll be pumped about this. One of Burnaby’s newest bubble tea joints is open.

Address: 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby

SinAmen opened its first location in Chilliwack back in 2020, but the new location is located in Abbotsford at 110-2603 West Railway Street.

Address: 110-2603 West Railway St. Abbotsford

The concept’s owner, Cassandra, is actually a Food Network champion. Last year, the treat maker and her team took home the $10,000 prize on an episode of the network’s larger-than-life baking competition, The Big Bake.

Address: 105-2331 Marpole Avenue, Port Coquitlam

The deliciousness in New West continues to emerge, as the city’s newest addition to the foodie scene, Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli, has opened at 601 Columbia Street.

Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West

One local chain of pizza spots has been busy. Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza just opened a new location in Vancouver. The New York-style ‘za spot is now open and operating at 1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver.

Address: 1833 Anderson Street, Vancouver

