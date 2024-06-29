More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is in full swing! Who’s ready to have some fun?

If your hand is raised, then you need to check out our list of fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver in July!

From night markets to Honda Celebration of Light, outdoor movies and more, here are 46 things to see and do. Enjoy!

What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at Holland Park.

This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia, while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5, aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available; purchase online

What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.

Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen. The “bare-as-you-dare” event is happening on Saturday, July 6, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets. When: July 6, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, the ride starts at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol is presented by Mucho Burrito and will take place from July 5 to 7 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

The city’s largest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food to enjoy.

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for one day and $35 for a two-day pass in advance. A VIP Super-Pass is also available. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Monday, July 1, along the waterfront from Olympic Village to Granville Island.

Passers-by on the Seawall, as well as local residents, will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 am

Where: Various locations on False Creek

Cost: Free

What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer starting on July 16.

MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.

When: Every Tuesday from July 16 to August 27, 2024

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Touted as the ultimate celebration of mountain biking and born in Whistler Blackcomb in 2004 — Crankworx Whistler is bringing together passionate fans, dedicated athletes, and adrenaline chasers through a ton of events from July 19 to July 28, creating what’s sure to be an unforgettable family-friendly experience.

When: July 19 to July 28, 2024

Time: Most days start at 9 am; Crankworx Whistler Schedule is subject to change

Where: Whistler Village & Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Tickets: Free to attend; VIP passes start at $160

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Catch fan-favourite action films, gripping dramas, and more this season.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

Happy Canada Day Surrey Canada Day 2024 What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada. Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above. When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free Canada Day in Port Coquitlam What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display. When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free Canada Together at Canada Place What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. Along with offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation. When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free Canada Day Drumming What: A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Vancouver next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm. The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with participants at the Bentall Centre joining the beat on Monday, July 1. Festivities start at 10 am, and the nationwide simultaneous drumming begins at 11 am. When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm (nationwide simultaneous drumming at 11 am)

Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Athletico Ottawa on July 12, York United on July 20, and Cavalry FC on July 26.

When: July 12, 20 and 26, 2024

Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 26), 3 pm (July 20)

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Niagara River Lions on July 1, the Saskatchewan Rattlers on July 7, and the Winnipeg Sea Bears on July 18.

When: July 1, 7 and 18, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Sporting Kansas City on July 17, Houston Dynamo on July 20, and Wrexham on July 27.

When: July 17, 20 and 27, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (July 17 and 20), 4:30 pm (July 27)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with a home game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 13.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, is happening on Saturday, July 6, at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The latest Distiller’s Dinner spotlights the flavours of Stranahan’s and Pendleton. Each of the five courses is paired with a whiskey, including the confit duck croquette, sockeye salmon, smoked wagyu short rib, pork tenderloin, and a mouthwatering corn dessert.

A host from Proximo Spirits will guide diners through the tasting notes and nuances of each bourbon during the event.

When: July 10, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: H2 Kitchen + Bar – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $98; purchase online

What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

When:

Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer bringing with it some tasty eats and musical performances.

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20. The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Purchase online.

What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.

Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for early bird pricing, purchase online

What: The Woods Spirit Co. unveils Arancello, a spritz-perfect blood orange liqueur with lime leaf and raspberry, in a special event at H2 Kitchen + Bar. Guests will enjoy two specially crafted Arancello cocktails and a selection of light bites while the Head Distiller shares the craft of vacuum distillation.

When: July 11, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: H2 Kitchen + Bar – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase online

What: Rosé Disco, happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 28, features over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer party without some great tunes. That’s why Rosé Disco has invited DJs Felix Cartal and BYNX to bring the good vibes to the PNE Fairgrounds during the daytime event.

When: July 28, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price; purchase online

What: The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Hollywood Theatre hosts YVR Sounds 3, a music networking event and live showcase on Thursday, July 4.

Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the latest edition of the popular event, which features Peak, Molly Annelle, Sadé Awele, Riun Garner, and an opener selected from community submissions.

When: July 4, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: Now until September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler is offering a stunning backdrop for both artists and music lovers.

The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza from July to September with 13 nights of free live music, 10 outdoor movie screenings, and more. Headlining acts include Juno winners Walk off the Earth, The Sheepdogs, and Colin James. There will also be a new Sunday Sessions spotlighting great touring performers and local talents.

When: Various dates in July and August 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13.

The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first come, first served

What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more.

The 10-day artistic exploration invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions with the theme of Paradox. There will also be an opening night kickoff party with delicious bites, performances by Shruti Ramani and DJ duo Lil India, and more.

When: July 4 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together this summer at the Hollywood Theatre. The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Night Markets

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on site

What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market can be found at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, with kids’ activities, food trucks and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup happening at Metropolis.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free