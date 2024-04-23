Wine and Dine: The ultimate rosé party comes to Vancouver this summer

The list of mouthwatering food and drink events coming to Vancouver over the summer months continues to grow, and there’s one tasty event that you should add to your calendar.

The Rosé Disco will be held at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 28, and over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs will be on hand to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosé celebration is presented by FEASTER, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music to go with the landscape of pink and white decor.

“We are ecstatic to bring back Rosé Disco to Vancouver for its second edition,” said Adam Bloch of FEASTER, in a release. “This event is a testament to our love for rosé wine, music, and creating memorable experiences. With an exceptional lineup and a wide selection of rosé wines from around the world, we can’t wait to turn Vancouver pink once again!”

Guests at the 19+ event will sip on more than 25 local and international rosés carefully curated to delight all palettes.

You’ll enjoy your selections in an immersive world of pink and white, including pink wine glasses and colourful bamboo umbrellas.

A culinary feast will also be served by a variety of top chefs and treat makers. Chow down on eats from Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza, Loulas, Risotto Party, Lee’s Donuts, and more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer party without some great tunes. That’s why Rosé Disco has invited DJs Felix Cartal and BYNX to bring the good vibes to the PNE Fairgrounds during the daytime event.

FEASTER is keeping Vancouver foodies busy this summer. They are also organizing the upcoming Punchbowl Festival, Vancouver Craft Beer and Music Fest, and The Cup at Hastings Racecourse.

Pre-sale tickets for Rosé Disco go on sale for $30 starting on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 am. Mark your calendars to purchase them online.

When: July 28, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price; purchase online