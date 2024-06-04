EventsHealth & FitnessOutdoors

"Less gas, more ass": Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride returns this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 4 2024, 6:23 pm
"Less gas, more ass": Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride returns this summer
World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver/Instagram

Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event is happening on Saturday, July 6, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

Each year, the World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars cause, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil. Social activist, writer, and filmmaker Conrad Schmidt launched the event in Vancouver in 2002.

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver/Instagram

Today, the protest is known worldwide. Organizers say the event is a positive protest “against car culture, oil spills, and pipelines.”

“It is also a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the human-powered machine,” World Naked Bike Ride added on their Facebook page.

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver/Facebook

All cyclists participating in the event are asked to gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet, at noon for body painting. The ride will officially kick off at 2 pm.

As the ride wraps up, the group will have a celebratory picnic held by the clothing-optional rights group Naked Iconoclasts Fighting The Yoke (NIFTY), and everyone is welcome to attend.

World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver

When: July 6, 2024
Time: Body painting starts at noon, the ride starts at 2 pm
Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet
Cost: Free

