"Less gas, more ass": Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride returns this summer
Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.
Each year, the World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars cause, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil. Social activist, writer, and filmmaker Conrad Schmidt launched the event in Vancouver in 2002.
Today, the protest is known worldwide. Organizers say the event is a positive protest “against car culture, oil spills, and pipelines.”
“It is also a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the human-powered machine,” World Naked Bike Ride added on their Facebook page.
All cyclists participating in the event are asked to gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet, at noon for body painting. The ride will officially kick off at 2 pm.
As the ride wraps up, the group will have a celebratory picnic held by the clothing-optional rights group Naked Iconoclasts Fighting The Yoke (NIFTY), and everyone is welcome to attend.
World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver
When: July 6, 2024
Time: Body painting starts at noon, the ride starts at 2 pm
Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet
Cost: Free