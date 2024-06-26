Free Langley night market returns with 70+ vendors and food trucks this summer
Summer has returned and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.
A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from June 28 to September 27 at Glover Mary Church.
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.
Even better, admission to the night market is free!
Discover over 70 artisan vendors offering jewellery, self-care items, treats, artwork, and more.
Each week will feature a new lineup of musicians and artists. Classic rock and country music artist Doug Brookswood kicks things off on Friday, June 28.
Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.
Chow down on poutine, mini donuts, mac and cheese, and more.
There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.
Fort Langley Night Markets
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free