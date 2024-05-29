Vancouver's free oceanside Vegan Night Market returns this summer

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the oceanside fun.

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach.

A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands.

From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from the 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

In addition to shopping and dining, the night market will offer a variety of activities that guests can join, including sunset yoga, paddle boarding, live music, sound baths, giveaways, and more.

Make sure you invite some plant-based pals to join the fun this summer.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free