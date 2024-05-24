A new oceanside night market with food trucks is coming to White Rock starting next week

Summer night market season is upon us, and we’re excited about the launch of a brand-new event in Metro Vancouver starting next week.

White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, will take over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with five different events from May to September.

The first is on Friday, May 31, with delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival can be found at several popular events throughout the year, including the upcoming Langley Community Day and the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.

There are five family-friendly White Rock Night Markets to look forward to in 2024, including May 31, June 28, July 26, August 30, and September 27.

Each will feature a number of the best food trucks in the region, serving up delicious eats, tasty treats, and cold drinks to keep you cool this summer.

Guests can also shop at the curated artisan market while enjoying live music from talented local entertainers.

And no visit to White Rock is complete without a walk on Canada’s longest pier, so make sure you invite your friends to join you for the fun.

When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free