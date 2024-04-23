North America's largest night market opens in Richmond this week

The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2024 season this week, and you’ll want to bring your appetite.
North America’s largest night market will run from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.
The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.
Delicious eats at this year’s Richmond Night Market include Tomahawk Flying Cup Noodles, Chicken Lollipops, and Kimchi Bacon Rolls.
There will also be a variety of cold drinks and treats to help you stay cool during the spring and summer nights.
After you have finished shopping and dining, settle in for exciting performances on the Main Stage. The lineup throughout the season includes magicians, dance troupes, singing, martial artists, and more.
This year’s market theme is Summer Sweet Dragon. The event also teased something exciting coming later this year.
“Get ready to witness an extraordinary surprise at Richmond Night Market this September! Brace yourself for the enchanted, stunning, and amazing September like never before!”
We’ll keep you posted on all the details as they come. Stay tuned!
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: To be released soon
