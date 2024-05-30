Canada Together at Canada Place returns with a full day of FREE events

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets.

As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.

Canada Together has been planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. The day’s programming, the name, and the theme of “Weaving together the fabric of a nation” were all carefully considered and selected to create a welcoming experience for everyone who lives in Canada.

“We are excited to host our third annual Canada Together event at Canada Place,” said Cliff Stewart, Canada Place Corporation president and vice president of infrastructure at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, in a release.

“Our family-friendly event is an opportunity for the public to connect with their local community, create memorable experiences, and celebrate our nation’s diversity and shared values. We would like to thank all our sponsors, partners and performers for their support, and look forward to a fun-filled day on July 1.”

The day begins at 9:30 am when Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada hosts a citizenship ceremony for 60 new citizens.

Canada Together attendees will enjoy some of the best music the country has to offer on the main stage, including Said the Whale, Fake Shark, The Free Label, DJO Show and more.

There will also be a Kid’s Zone filled with family-friendly activities and entertainment such as the Rock N’ Beau Dance Party, mascot dance-off, and Indigenous storytelling.

Stop by the Port Community Zone inside the ballrooms at Canada Place to learn about the country’s largest port. There will be feature displays, interactive activities, and a speaker series.

Guests can also learn about Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers. The Indigenous displays will also educate all ages on some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities.

When your stomach starts rumbling, make your way to the variety of food trucks stationed along Canada Place Way. It’s a perfect opportunity to try the multi-cultural tastes of our country.

You can also relax by visiting the North Point of Canada Place for Summer Sips sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing. There will be barbecue and beverages served while a live DJ keeps the July 1 energy going.

More information about Canada Together at Canada Place is available online.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free