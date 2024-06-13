Free VSO outdoor symphony returns to Burnaby this summer

A popular Metro Vancouver park will transform into a massive open-air concert hall next month.
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13.
The performance is a fantastic opportunity to hear an evening of live music performed by some of the city’s most talented musicians — and best of all, it’s free!
The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, and Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven.
Attendees will also enjoy symphonic performances of Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4, Bizet’s Carmen, Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, and more.
Guests are advised to arrive early and bring their own lawn chair or blanket, as well as some snacks and refillable water bottles. There will also be free family activities before the show and food trucks on-site, including:
- Rocky Point
- JJ’s Hot Cobs
- Cravings Kettle Corn
- Groovin’ Grills
- Kyu Grill
- The Jerk Shack
- Yo Bones BBQ
- Brownie Bakers
- Super Thai
Parking in the area is limited, so alternate modes of transportation are recommended. Be sure to give extra time and arrive well in advance if you decide to drive.
Symphony in the Park with the VSO
When: July 13, 2024
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)
Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served