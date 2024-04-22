North Vancouver’s FREE Shipyards Night Market returns next month

Night market season has arrived, and one of our favourites in Metro Vancouver is returning in a big way starting next month.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 11th anniversary on Friday, May 10, in Lower Lonsdale.

The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

“Whether you’re a food lover, a shopaholic, a music enthusiast, or simply seeking a vibrant atmosphere, the night market offers something for everyone,” said SYNM online. “Meet friends, make new connections, and immerse yourself in the welcoming spirit of North Vancouver.”

Guests can shop from local artisans selling handmade jewellery and crafts, try tasty dishes and treats, and enjoy live music and DJs in an open-air setting.

The highly anticipated event will also feature collaborations with Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, The Garden Beer Market, and iMade Pop-Up Market.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free