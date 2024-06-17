Swollen Members are reuniting in Vancouver for a summer festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Vancouver hip-hop fans, because one of the genre’s trailblazers is reuniting in concert this summer.

Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together for SwollenFest next month at the Hollywood Theatre.

The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers. Tickets are on sale now.

Swollen Members first hit the scene with their debut album, Balance, featuring the earworm “Lady Venom.” Their second album, Bad Dreams, gave the world the catch “Fuel Injected” and “Bring It Home” while scoring them their second Juno and four MuchMusic Video Awards.

The Vancouver-based hip-hop pioneers are also beloved for their hit “Breathe” with music icon Nelly Furtado, off their third release, Monsters in the Closet. Swollen Members have also collaborated with heavy hitters like Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, Everlast, and Tech N9ne.

Here’s the full lineup of SwollenFest at Hollywood Theatre:

Swollen Members

Talib Kweli

Casual

Junk

NADUH

Sirreal

Teon Gibbs

Lowkita

DJ Science

DJ Flipout

DJ Neil Armstrong

Special Guest Moka Only

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online