Swollen Members are reuniting in Vancouver for a summer festival
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Get ready, Vancouver hip-hop fans, because one of the genre’s trailblazers is reuniting in concert this summer.
Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together for SwollenFest next month at the Hollywood Theatre.
The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers. Tickets are on sale now.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Hundreds of skaters could impact traffic in downtown Vancouver this week
- Free VSO outdoor symphony returns to Burnaby this summer
- Massive free street festival takes over Vancouver's Chinatown next month
Swollen Members first hit the scene with their debut album, Balance, featuring the earworm “Lady Venom.” Their second album, Bad Dreams, gave the world the catch “Fuel Injected” and “Bring It Home” while scoring them their second Juno and four MuchMusic Video Awards.
The Vancouver-based hip-hop pioneers are also beloved for their hit “Breathe” with music icon Nelly Furtado, off their third release, Monsters in the Closet. Swollen Members have also collaborated with heavy hitters like Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, Everlast, and Tech N9ne.
Here’s the full lineup of SwollenFest at Hollywood Theatre:
- Swollen Members
- Talib Kweli
- Casual
- Junk
- NADUH
- Sirreal
- Teon Gibbs
- Lowkita
- DJ Science
- DJ Flipout
- DJ Neil Armstrong
- Special Guest Moka Only
SwollenFest
When: July 27, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Community Partnership Content