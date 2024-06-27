EventsTransportationUrbanizedCurated

Vancouver's famous False Creek water ballet returns on Canada Day

Jun 27 2024, 4:54 pm
An iconic summer tradition is returning to a Vancouver waterway this long weekend and promises to be a sight to behold.

False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Monday, July 1 along the waterfront from Olympic Village to Granville Island.

Passers-by on the Seawall, as well as local residents, will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

The ballet will begin east of the Cambie Bridge by the Olympic Village at 8 am. The ferry fleet will then sail up the creek to Granville Island at 9 am.

False Creek Ferries previously shared several recommended spots to watch the performances. They include:

  • Habitat Island
  • Yaletown ferry dock
  • East side of the Cambie bridge
  • David Lam Park seawall
  • Pier overlooking the False Creek ferry dock on Granville Island
  • East sidewalk on the Burrard bridge
False Creek Ferries

False Creek Ferries/Facebook

There are plenty of fun and free events to check out on Canada Day in Metro Vancouver, including several fireworks celebrations. However, be prepared for traffic impacts caused by the festivities across the region.

False Creek Ferries Ballet

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 am
Where: Various locations on False Creek
Cost: Free

