Vancouver's famous False Creek water ballet returns on Canada Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An iconic summer tradition is returning to a Vancouver waterway this long weekend and promises to be a sight to behold.

False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Monday, July 1 along the waterfront from Olympic Village to Granville Island.

Passers-by on the Seawall, as well as local residents, will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by False Creek Ferries (@falsecreekferry)

The ballet will begin east of the Cambie Bridge by the Olympic Village at 8 am. The ferry fleet will then sail up the creek to Granville Island at 9 am.

False Creek Ferries previously shared several recommended spots to watch the performances. They include:

Habitat Island

Yaletown ferry dock

East side of the Cambie bridge

David Lam Park seawall

Pier overlooking the False Creek ferry dock on Granville Island

East sidewalk on the Burrard bridge

There are plenty of fun and free events to check out on Canada Day in Metro Vancouver, including several fireworks celebrations. However, be prepared for traffic impacts caused by the festivities across the region.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 am

Where: Various locations on False Creek

Cost: Free