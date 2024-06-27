EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

Free concert and musician networking night returns to Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 27 2024, 8:26 pm
Free concert and musician networking night returns to Vancouver next week
Sadé Awele/Facebook

Vancouver is filled with the sound of music this summer, and a popular concert series for up-and-coming artists is returning to the city next week.

Hollywood Theatre hosts YVR Sounds 3, a music networking event and live showcase on Wednesday, July 4.

Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the latest edition of the popular event. Artists can even submit to be part of the showcase.

Organizers say the event will help BC’s music scene flourish by bringing artists, industry professionals, and creatives into the same room.

Riun Garner

Riun Garner (Max Lloyd-Jones/Instagram)

“YVR Sounds is a chance to interact with your peers and see five live performances from some of Vancouver’s most outstanding emerging talent,” said Hollywood Theatre to Daily Hive. “Connect with industry professionals, musicians and other creatives in a relaxed and fun atmosphere, while enjoying the best of Vancouver’s music scene.”

The 19+ event will begin with a networking session from 6 to 8 pm, followed by a curated music showcase of artists from 8 to 11 pm.

Molly Annelle

Molly Annelle/604 Records

Performers set to take the stage at Hollywood Theatre on July 4 include Peak, Molly Annelle, Sadé Awele, and Riun Garner.

The opening slot in the YVR Sounds showcase is being filled through a public submission and artists can fill out an online form for a chance to be part of the event.

Hollywood Theatre added that they will be reviewing each submission and utilizing the pool of applications to book for future events. Don’t delay because the entry deadline is Sunday, June 30.

YVR Sounds 3

When: July 4, 2024
Time: 6 to 11 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Free; register online

