All the vendors coming to Vancouver's Punchbowl Festival this summer

Punchbowl Festival is coming up fast in Vancouver, and we’ve got the lowdown on everything the mouthwatering event has to offer.

The celebration of delicious drinks, great live music, and terrific tacos is coming to the PNE Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 27.

Discover more than 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. Tickets are on sale now and going fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PunchBowl Festival (@punchbowlfest)



You might also like: Country star Tanner Adell coming to Vancouver for music and whiskey fest

New FREE Christmas market opening in Metro Vancouver this winter

All 40+ food trucks coming to Khatsahlano Street Party this summer

There will be two tasting sessions available: a daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and an evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm.

Each will be filled with one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger. There will also be other treats too.

Here are all of the food vendors coming to Punchbowl in July:

Dos Amigos

Roasted Revolution

Sal y Limon Mexican Cuisine

Loulas

Lee’s Donuts

Tacosaurus

Andale Food Truck

Miso Taco

Taco Tigre

Legacy Coffee

Holy Taco

Taco Nori

Mi Casa Mexicana

KYU Grill

Ay! Mamacita

Meet2Eat

Rebel Rebel

I Love Chickpea

All guests can look forward to a huge variety of unique cocktails from the dozens of vendors on-site, plus 2000s throwback DJ sets by Kutcorners, Hush Music Party, Flipout (daytime) and Seko (evening).

Feaster is also bringing back its on-site liquor store so attendees can walk out of Punchbowl with their favourites from the festival. The store will have many hard-to-find products you can’t buy anywhere.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30, purchase online