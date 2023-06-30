More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is in full swing! Who’s ready to have some fun?

If your hand is raised, then you need to check out our list of fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver in July!

From outdoor movies to Vancouver Pride, Honda Celebration of Light and more, here are 47 things to see and do. Enjoy!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in July

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland is open for the new season. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend until August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: False Creek Ferries’ popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Saturday, July 1 along the False Creek Waterfront.

Passers-by on the Seawall as well as local residents will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8:15 to 9:45 am

Where: Various locations on False Creek

Cost: Free

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday from July 6 to August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, July 1. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: July 1 to September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $39 for an all-day pass, $29 for twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Spend Canada Day weekend at the Malahat SkyWalk, including the kickoff of the Summer SkyWalk Music Series. Every Saturday starting on July 1, the popular destination will feature live music, local brews, handmade pizza, and dairy-free soft serve along with its signature breathtaking views.

The Malahat SkyWalk is family-friendly so bring the whole crew to your new summertime happy place.

When: Every Saturday from July 1 to September 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm

Where: Malahat Skywalk – 901 Trans-Canada Hwy, Malahat, BC (Vancouver Island)

Cost: Admission ticket includes the Music experience. Buy tickets online and save at the gate

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: The Whitecaps’ 10th annual Pride Match takes place on July 8 during their MLS game against the Seattle Sounders. And the team is hosting Vancouver’s largest drag happy hour to celebrate.

Fans attending the outdoor shindig will see drag performances by Batty Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Genesis, Jerrilynn Spears, Kara Juku, and Tiffany Ann Co. DJ Nick Bertossi, singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente, and host Synthia Kiss will help keep the energy up during Caps & Queens while you enjoy $5 drink specials, prize giveaways, and more.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 pm (VWFC2 match), 3 to 7 pm, (Pride Happy Hour), 7:30 pm (kickoff)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free for Pride Happy Hour, various prizes for game tickets. Purchase online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival features over 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from more than 85 participating craft manufacturers. Epic live entertainment by Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas is also on the menu.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now

What: Get your dancing shoes on because Public Disco is throwing a free block party in Downtown Vancouver. The all-ages event features feel-good tunes by ESB, DJ Hector, Kozue, and STAR x DUST. There will also be a pop-up market, food vendors, and licensed bars for your summer fun.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 3 to 10:30 pm

Where: Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio and pop-up art gallery – 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: The second annual Cars and Hoops is zooming into Richmond Olympic Oval Riverside Plaza on Saturday, July 8 with over 80 electric, luxury, exotic, and supercars on display.

The Canuck Place Children’s Hospice fundraiser is also bringing in a star-studded lineup of basketball players to show off their skills during the event.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Riverside Plaza – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25-$50, with a Media Pass also available. Purchase online

What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots is two huge concert nights in support of mental health initiatives.

Prepare to let loose and headbang on July 29th for Russell & Roots’ Rock Night (presented by CFOX) with iconic headliners Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, Default & The Wild, and Wrestle Core.

And get ready to do it all again on August 12th for Country Night (presented by 93.7 JR Country) with LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts who will get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to their high-energy performances.

When: The Rock Show – July 29, and The Country Show – August 12

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148 Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here.

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

Canada Day celebrations

What: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets.

As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, including Tegan and Sara and Spakwus Slolem (Eagle Song Dancers), the 37th annual event is celebrating the theme of “Weaving together the fabric of a nation.”

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Granville Island will be receiving a hearty helping of jazz and funk this summer, thanks to the 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The popular music celebration will be happening at Performance Works, Revue Stage, and Ocean Artworks until Sunday, July 2, with free performances at each Granville Island venue to celebrate Canada Day in style.

When: Now until July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from until July 2, the Eugene Emeralds from July 14 to 16, and Everett Aquasox from July 25 to 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Montreal Alouettes on July 9 and Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 22, 2023.

When: July 9 and 22, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with a variety of exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Seattle Sounders on July 8, Austin FC on July 12, LA Galaxy on July 15, and Club León on July 21.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! Games include the Bandits taking on the Edmonton Stingers on July 1, Ottawa Blackjacks on July 9, and Winnipeg Sea Bears on July 23.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC brings Canadian Premier League soccer action to Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre throughout the summer. Games include York United on July 2, HFX Wanderers on July 7, and Cavalry FC on July 22

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9 at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Pan Pacific Vancouver is serving up live jazz, a decadent dinner buffet, and stunning waterfront views every Saturday night. Acclaimed local musicians will set the mood while you dine on a mouthwatering array of dishes. Just make sure to save room for dessert.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $72 for adults, $68 for seniors, and $36 per child ages 6 to 12 years, plus taxes. Reserve online

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium, will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), 12 to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online

What: Attendees of this year’s Punchbowl Festival will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food.

A highlight of this year’s cocktail fest is the Cointreau Margarita Village, where Vancouver’s top mixologists will show off their best margaritas paired with incredible tacos.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting from $28-$30, regular price $45. Purchase online

What: Southlands Grange is hosting its highly-anticipated second annual Pups & Pints event, on Saturday, July 8 alongside its popular bi-weekly Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market.

Guests are encouraged to bring their furry companions to enjoy puppy-themed activities and treats. You can adopt a dog from a local rescue organization on-site, chow down on gourmet hotdogs from J’s Disco Dogs and stay cool with delicious drinks from Barnside Brewing at the beer garden.

Plus you can support local vendors by shopping for fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced products at Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market. Treat yourself to fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted apothecary items.

When: Pups & Pints on July 8, 2023. Farmers Market is held every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: The Rosé Disco is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30, with over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosé Picnic Party is presented by FEASTER, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music to go with the landscape of pink and white decor.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price. Purchase online

What: This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The outdoor concert series continues on July 15 and August 12 at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: July 15, and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event on the Boxcar Patio.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: July 23 and August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Boxcar Patio – 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: Carnaval del Sol is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy. This year’s event spotlights Colombian culture with unique workshops, live performances, and culinary experiences from more than 11 countries.

The iconic outdoor festival will feature over 400 performers and 11 plazas with activities for all ages. You can also shop for artisan-crafted goods, try your hand at traditional Latin games like rana, chezz, and parques, and even take Zumba and Capoeira dance classes.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: Weaving Cultural Identities is a contemporary textile art exhibit that showcases works from Coast Salish Indigenous weavers and graphic artists as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities.

Themes of multicultural identities and intercultural relations are uncovered in the collaborative exploration of histories. The exhibit also explores uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, land, and identity.

When: Now until October 1, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)’ 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26, and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Sticky: A Post–it Note Art Show is happening at Burnout Cafe in Vancouver’s East Village, with over 100 local and international artists taking part.

Each featured work of art will be created on a 3×3 inch Post-it Note, and there will be almost 1,000 artworks available for purchase for $20 each.

When: July 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Burnout Café – 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: Now until August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

What: The 35th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features premieres of new choreographies, works-in-progress, and repertory work from dance companies hailing from Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and throughout BC.

When: July 6 to 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish from $20 to $40 online and offsite outdoor free performances

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until November 29, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster