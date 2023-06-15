Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

“Canada’s biggest little birthday party” is back for its 76th year next month and it’s going to be a celebration worth swimming upstream for.

The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade for the first time since 2019.

The day begins at 8 am with a delicious pancake breakfast, followed by the kids’ bike parade at 9:30 am and the Canada Day parade at 10 am.

While entertainment and activities begin bright and early, we cannot forget about one of the most important parts of the festival — salmon grilling. The signature Salmon Bake is back in-person on the festival grounds starting at 11 am, with wild salmon filets being grilled to perfection over open fire pits.

You can even pre-order your salmon feast online until Tuesday, June 20 so you can avoid the long lines.

Other highlights of the long-running community event include a Japanese Cultural Show showcasing the Japanese community’s contributions to the historic neighbourhood and Sammy’s Fun Zone with family-friendly performances and interactive activities in Steveston Park.

Drop by the Spirit of Steveston Entertainment Zone to catch live music on the mainstage by Orchard Sky, Warren Dean Flandez and more. There will also be additional food vendors and local beer and wine to enjoy.

And stick around until the end of the night as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

Steveston residents have come together every year since 1945 to celebrate Canada’s birthday and also the rich heritage of the Steveston community. Originally planned as a sport-themed event to fundraise for a new playground in Steveston Park, it has since become a beloved annual tradition of entertainment, food, and culture learning.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

With files from Christy Wang