Granville Island will be receiving a hearty helping of jazz and funk this summer, thanks to the 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The popular music celebration will be returning to Performance Works and Ocean Artworks for a number of highly anticipated concerts from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, July 2. The Revue Stage is also being added as a new venue this year, and the fest has even launched a Roamer Pass to give jazz lovers the full experience on Granville Island.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival will be taking over the popular destination on July 1 with free performances at each Granville Island venue to celebrate Canada Day in style.

The festivities begin at Performance Works with a free show by Chris Gestrin Trio at 2 pm. The Vancouver-based pianist, composer and producer formed his acclaimed trio with bassist André Lachance and drummer Dylan van der Schyff in 1997, and have won over audiences with their unique group voice.

Next up on Canada Day is a complimentary concert by National Jazz Award-winning guitarist Bill Coon and critically lauded vocalist Laura Crema at 4 pm. Their concert, Stringsongs, at Ocean Artworks will feature collaborators Peggy Lee on cello, Jon Bentley on sax, and David Sikula on guitar.

At 5 pm, head over to The Revue Stage to enjoy two free duo performances by Matthew Ariaratnam and Adrian Avendaño as well as Giorgio Magnanensi and Andromeda Monk.

Ariaratnam on guitar and Avendaño on drums combine to create a sound that melds post-rock, Indian ragas, experimental electronic music, free jazz, and more. Magnanensi’s specialty is bending minds and circuits in the journey toward “speechless, essential connection,” while Monk’s signature improvisation approach allows the artist to shift between being the lead, support, and the glue in the middle of a performance.

The Roamer Pass gives the holder access to over 20 shows and events at this year’s Vancouver International Jazz Festival on Granville Island. It also includes one drink ticket per day of the fest that is good for use at any Jazz venue on the island.

Pass holders will also receive 10% off tickets for the 2023 Festival Marquee Shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse, an official festival T-shirt or tote bag, and an invitation for two to the Jazz Festival’s Official Opening Night Party on Friday, June 23.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

