Car collectors and sports fanatics — start your engines! Metro Vancouver’s largest supercar show and basketball fundraiser returns this summer for one-day only.

The second annual Cars and Hoops is zooming into Richmond Olympic Oval Riverside Plaza on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, September 9, with over 80 electric, luxury,

exotic and supercars on display.

The Canuck Place Children’s Hospice fundraiser is also bringing in a star-studded lineup of basketball players to show off their skills during the event.

“As a former NBA City, Vancouver and Richmond are known for having the most supercars per capita and pent-up demand for high-level basketball,” said event organizers in a release. “Cars and Hoops provides communities and families with an opportunity to see these exceptional vehicles and players all in one location.”

Cars and Hoops Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that hosts tournaments and inclusive community events to raise funds for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Guests will get up close to millions of dollars of new luxury cars and supercars during the event. There will also be golfing and basketball mini-games, a live DJ, food trucks, and exciting basketball action inside the Olympic Oval.

A number of international basketball influencers will be in attendance to play with local BC high school talent. Notable ballers include streetball legend Larry “Bone Collector” Williams, Ryan “Hezi-God” Carter, and Joel Hayden Haywood aka “King Handles.”

Top players from local high schools will also hoop it up, including Ethan Chae of Terry Fox Secondary, Max Shimizu from Kitsilano Secondary, and Tarrence Booker of St. Thomas More Collegiate.

Tickets for the event start at $50 for adults and $25 for ages 17 and under. All ticket proceeds will go towards supporting the great work of Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Riverside Plaza – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25-$50, with a Media Pass also available. Purchase online