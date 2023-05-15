As if we needed another reason to visit the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. The popular downtown destination has teamed up with the one and only Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer.

Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine, what could be better?

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When it comes to the drink program, you can expect a selection of Veuve Clicquot champagne offerings. This includes the classic Yellow Label, rosé, and even vintage selections.

There will also be three custom cocktails up for order: The JW French 75, a peach Bellini, and the JW Sparkle with strawberry puree.

“The exclusive collaboration between JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and Veuve Clicquot presents the perfect opportunity to pair our Yellow Label Champagne brut and handpicked vintages with this quintessentially Vancouver destination,” says Véronique Gonneville, national marketing and communications director, Moët Hennessy Canada.

“We look forward to enchanting guests and indulging their senses responsibly this summer.”

For bites, the executive chef at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas, Kunal Dighe, has curated a menu of morsels such as BC Little Qualicum Baked Brie, Bordelaise Potato Croquettes, and the Level-Up Wagyu Burger made with foie gras, gruyère cheese, yuzu pickles, and truffle sauce.

To experience all the champagne-fueled fun, book your visit to the hotel, spa, or both, here.

