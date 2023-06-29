Science World's adults-only night celebrates Pride with huge summer party

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Science World After Dark is what every adult dreams of: all the fun of Vancouver’s renowned science centre without the youngsters running around. And this summer they’re throwing a big party you won’t want to miss.

Science World is hosting a special Celebrating Pride edition of After Dark on Thursday, August 3 under the dome.

That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy drag performances, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!

“Celebrate Vancouver Pride with an incredible lineup of performers, drag stars, and science communicators,” explained Science World’s website. “Together we’ll honour the rich history of Pride in Vancouver while uplifting our 2SLBGBTQIA+ communities and looking towards a future free from hate.”

Batty B Banks, Vancouver’s non-binary drag superstar, is the host for After Dark: Celebrating Pride. The acclaimed entertainer holds a Bachelor of Science degree and has performed with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Just for Laughs Vancouver.

The event will also feature unique STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & design, and mathematics) experiences, a live DJ, and more to spotlight queer creativity, liberation, and activism.

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine. Food will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Guests can also explore the exhibits and galleries throughout the evening, including Trailblazing – Women in Canada since 1867. The exhibit highlights the women who have shaped Canadian history while delving into the numerous challenges they have faced over the past 150 years.

You can also take a dive into James Cameron – Challenging The Deep and discover the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

The epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

And don’t miss the mind-blowing live science shows at Centre Stage throughout the evening.

Tickets to Science World After Dark are only available online as no tickets will be sold at the door. So iron your lab coat, put on your favourite rainbow, and get ready for a fun night out!

When: August 3, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early Bird price of $42 plus GST will be available until June 30. Afterwards, tickets will be $48 plus GST. Purchase online.